HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are investigating a fatal crash that killed a bicyclist Thursday evening.

According to police, they responded to the intersection of Commander Shepard Boulevard and Research Drive around 11 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle.

When units arrived on scene, they located a male in the roadway.

The male was transported to the hospital and pronounced deceased upon arrival.

A preliminary investigation indicated the victim was operating an electric bicycle when he was hit by a passing vehicle.

The vehicle remained on scene and no charges have been filed.