Bernie Sanders to hold rally at Virginia Wesleyan University ahead of Super Tuesday

WASHINGTON (WAVY) －Sen. Bernie Sanders announced on Sunday he will return to Virginia to speak to voters in the final days ahead of the March 3 primary. One of those stops is at Virginia Wesleyan University’s Convocation Hall.

The Vermont Senator will hold rallies in Richmond, Northern Virginia, and in the Virginia Beach-Norfolk area.

The announcement comes after the Senator’s victory in the Nevada caucus.

Recent polls show Sen. Sanders is tied for the lead in the commonwealth – with growing support among Virginians and a strong lead among young voters.

His campaign says over the weekend volunteers knocked more than 26,000 doors across Virginia.

The rally will be held at Virginia Wesleyan University Convocation Hall at the Jane P. Batten Student Center.

The Sanders campaign says the event is free and open to the public. Doors are set to open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are not required, but an RSVP is encouraged. The availability to attend is on a first-come, first-served basis.

