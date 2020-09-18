Berkeley Middle employee tests positive for COVID-19

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — An employee at Berkeley Middle School in Williamsburg has tested positive for COVID-19.

Williamsburg-James City County Schools spokeswoman Eileen Cox says the employee notified school administrators and contact with others in the building was limited, with face coverings and social distancing measures in place.

Cox says this is the third employee at WJCC Schools to test positive since July 1. The school and individual classrooms are being cleaned daily and common area touchpoints are wiped down multiple times daily.

No other details are being released due to the medical privacy reasons, Cox says.

WJCC Schools are almost entirely virtual right now, with some students with disabilities on-site. Some English language learners will return to classrooms September 28.

