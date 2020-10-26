Beloved Virginia Beach restaurant owner who died last week was ‘ray of sunshine,’ big part of ViBe District

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach community is mourning the sudden loss of Chase Pittman, a beloved local surfer and co-owner of the Pink Dinghy restaurant in the ViBE Creative District.
In an Instagram post, The Pink Dinghy announced last week that Pittman, 35, had died and service would stop at the restaurant until November so they can mourn his passing. Pittman’s cause of death is unclear at this time, but his family says he died in his sleep.
Although the restaurant just opened their doors this past summer, they’ve been a part of the community for several years as they renovated their location. Other business owners on “The Alley” in ViBe District who were close with Pittman say he was a big part of what made their community and family, and he was always supportive and caring. The Dinghy staff called him a “ray of sunshine.”
There will be a paddle out memorial service in Pittman’s memory on Saturday at 2 p.m. at First Street. The Dinghy is also accepting flowers and kind words at the location, and if you would like to donate to his family and fiancé you can Venmo @laraeimarie.
10 On Your Side’s Tamara Scott spoke with those who knew Pittman and will have full coverage tonight starting at 4.
