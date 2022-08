Otis Thourogood, AKA Mr. OT, served as custodian for more than two decades

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A beloved member of the Woodstock Elementary School community retired on Wednesday after serving the Virginia Beach school for more than two decades.

But before Head Custodian Otis Thourogood, AKA Mr. OT, could leave, the school had to give him a big final farewell.

School staff and community members gathered in front of the school as he walked out arm in arm with the school mascot.

Mr. OT says Woodstock will always be his home.