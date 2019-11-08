Belk employees admit to stealing a combined amount of over $110K in merchandise in James City Co.

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy – Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Two Belk employees are facing multiple charges after admitting to stealing a combined amount of approximately $110,000 in merchandise in James City County.

According to reports, officers were sent to a Belk location in James City County regarding an incident of theft of merchandise by employees.

After further investigation, police say 36-year-old Tamniqua Juavonne Fields and 42-year-old Jessica Chenise Bartlett admitted to working together to steal merchandise or pay for them at a discounted price.

Police say the duo have been on the scheme since November of last year. Bartlett admitted to stealing approximately $80,000 in merchandise and Fields said she stole $30,000 worth of merchandise as well.

Both are charged with felony embezzlement and felony conspiracy to commit larceny, were taken to the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories