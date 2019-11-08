Belk employees admit to stealing a combined amount of over $110K in merchandise in James City Co.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Two Belk employees are facing multiple charges after admitting to stealing a combined amount of approximately $110,000 in merchandise in James City County.

According to reports, officers were sent to a Belk location in James City County regarding an incident of theft of merchandise by employees.

After further investigation, police say 36-year-old Tamniqua Juavonne Fields and 42-year-old Jessica Chenise Bartlett admitted to working together to steal merchandise or pay for them at a discounted price.

Police say the duo have been on the scheme since November of last year. Bartlett admitted to stealing approximately $80,000 in merchandise and Fields said she stole $30,000 worth of merchandise as well.

Both are charged with felony embezzlement and felony conspiracy to commit larceny, were taken to the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.