Beer company raising donations for local shelter

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A brewery is answering the call for help from a local animal shelter on the peninsula.

“There are so many opportunities for fundraising,” said Sharon Bilyi, President of the Animal Aid Society.

The Animal Aid Society is a no-kill shelter in Hampton. It has raised more than $50 thousand in the past few months. They are much-needed donations for a complete overhaul on the facility.

“Our facility has been built up over the last 40 years by volunteers and donated labor,” Bilyi added.

Now the shelter is getting more help from the unlikeliest of places.

“If I were incline to purchase beer, I would be drawn to it based on the name,” Bilyi said.

Craft beer company BrewDog is the midst of a donation campaign with several shelters around the country.

“There are two ways people can participate,” said BrewDog Marketing Lead Bryant Miller. “They can either donate and we will match it dollar for dollar, or if they are going to adopt a dog for the holidays, we will give them a $50 gift certificate to our online shop.”

Miller says BrewDog is glad to pitch in.

“We think that everybody needs some extra love right now, especially some homeless pups,” Miller added.

“It doubles down on the donations and support that our community can give us,” Bilyi said. “It gets us that much closer to our goal that much more quickly.”

The BrewDog for dogs event ends January 5th. Organizers say all you have to do is donate to the Animal Aid Society and then send in proof via a photo or screenshot to BrewDog on Instagram or Facebook. You can also email the company.

To donate to the Animal Aid Society click on the following on its website or on Facebook.