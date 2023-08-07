PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is looking for your input as they finalize their Virginia Black Bear Management Plan.

The new plan will guide bear management practices through 2032, and addresses the areas of populations, habitat, recreation, human-bear conflicts, and bear health and welfare.

Virginia’s first Bear Plan was completed in 2001, and it’s been revised twice so far.

You can read more about the proposed plan and submit you comments on the DWR’s website.