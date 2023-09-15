A look north from the Virginia Beach Fishing Pier of the Virginia Beach Oceanfront on May 4, 2022. (WAVY Photo/Wyatt Young)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Virginia Beach is holding a beach cleanup event on Saturday, Sept. 16 for International Coastal Cleanup Day.

The annual volunteer event from the Surfrider Foundation is a global initiative, bringing in millions of volunteers each year to help pick up plastic and other trash that can harm the environment.

Virginia Beach’s event, which includes staff from the Virginia Aquarium, will start at 9 a.m. at the 17th Street park at the Oceanfront and run until noon. Volunteers will clean the beach from 1st Street to 35th Street.

If you’d like to help, you’re asked to arrive between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m.