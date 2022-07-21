CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake police have issued a be on the lookout alert for a 27-year-old man reported missing.

Marcus Young has been described as “feeling depressed” after a recent breakup with his girlfriend, though he has not expressed suicidal thoughts in the past, police said.

He was last seen at his home at 1548 Pine Grove Lane in Chesapeake last Thursday after saying he was responding to work for Door Dash. Later that night he said via text that he was planning on visiting friends at an unknown location in Williamsburg and would be back in the area on July 15.

He last contacted his family on July 16 by text only, police say.

Young is 6 feet tall and 330 pounds and was last seen wearing, black shorts, blue t-shirt, black high top Vans, and a black hat. He has a 2013 Toyota Scion, with Va. license plates 1876XD. Both have been entered into VCIN/NCIC.

Those with information are asked to directly contact Detective T. Alexander at 757-382-8432.