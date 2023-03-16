VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – With spring approaching, many people are planning to take a quick vacation soon and that could mean using a rental car. Consumers have more options when it comes to finding wheels once they arrive at their destination.

During the height of the pandemic, rental car prices soared due to supply chain issues. So, ‘peer to peer’ car sharing became popular. The mobile app like ‘Turo’ is described as the ‘Airbnb’ for cars. It allows private car owners to rent out their vehicles through the company’s website.

Experts say customers should be cautious before grabbing the keys to a stranger’s car.

“You’ve got to be really careful and be sure that you have proper insurance in place,” said Julie Wheeler, President of the Better Business Bureau Western Virginia Office. “Don’t assume that your personal policy is going to cover this type of transaction. You have to be very careful about that, especially if you are going to buy insurance through the app. Make sure you know what that covers.”

Julie Wheeler with the Better Business Bureau encourages users to verify the reliability of the vehicle they are renting. She also recommends reading reviews and taking reviews into consideration before booking a particular car or truck.