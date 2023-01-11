A gas leak has forced the closure of Battlefield Boulevard South to thru traffic at the Great Bridge Bridge Wednesday evening.

The closure will remain in effect overnight, and detour signs have been posted, according to Chesapeake Public Works.

Local traffic to all homes and businesses on each side of the bridge is unaffected.

Virginia Natural Gas is on the scene responding to the gas leak.

Police are directing traffic in the area, and drivers are advised to use the Route 168 Expressway as an alternate route.

There is no ETA for the reopening of Battlefield Boulevard South.

There had also been an off-ramp closure from Interstate 64 westbound to the southbound Route 168 Expressway scheduled in the overnight hours through Jan. 13 to allow for continued work on the High Rise Bridge project, but Chesapeake Public Works said the work would not continue from Wednesday through Friday, Jan. 11-13 and would be rescheduled.