Battle named All-American after historic ODU baseball season

DALLAS, Texas (ODU Athletics Release) – Old Dominion University senior outfielder Kyle Battle was named a second-team All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association, the NCBWA announced on Wednesday.

Battle is the first Monarch since Ben Verlander in 2013 to receive All-America honors from the NCBWA.

A native of Glen Allen, Virginia, Battle led Conference USA and is tied for 16th in the country with 18 home runs. He also led C-USA and is tied for third in the country with a school record tying 56 walks. Battle’s 68 runs scored are third in the league and eighth in the nation, while his 61 RBIs (from the leadoff spot) are tied for 25th.

Battle earned first-team All-Conference USA honors and was named to the All-Regional Team of the Columbia Regional.

For the season, Battle hit .319 with 66 hits and 15 doubles in 59 games, all starts in either the outfield or at designated hitter. He delivered 19 multi-hit games on the year, and had three, three-hit games.

Battle and the Monarchs finished the 2021 season with a 44-16 record and won the Conference USA Championship. The 44 wins are the second most in school history.