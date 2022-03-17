HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police say a wanted man has barricaded himself inside a home Thursday morning on Long Bridge Road, off Fox Hill Road in the Willow Oaks area.

The call came in at 2:18 a.m., dispatchers say.

Dispatchers said it was still an active situation as of 7 a.m. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Police said they were not releasing additional information about the suspect, including details on charges.

Hampton City Schools says there has been little impact on school transportation in the area, which is near Benjamin Syms Middle and Barron Elementary.

Check back for updates on this breaking news.