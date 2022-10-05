NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Three employees were safely evacuated from a barge fire near Newport News Shipbuilding on Tuesday night.

According to a Newport News Shipbuilding spokesperson, the fire started around 10:30 p.m. in the James River, about 150 yards from the shipyard.

Newport News, Hampton, and Suffolk fire departments, along with the the U.S. Coast Guard, responded to the fire. The fire was extinguished around midnight.

No surrounding facilities or vessels were impacted.

The Newport News Shipbuilding spokesperson stated that the barge is owned by a local contractor in support of dredging work for the shipyard.

Three employees of the contractor were on the barge when the fire started. The employees were safely evacuated.

“We are thankful that no workers or emergency response personnel were injured from the fire. Safety is our number one priority at Newport News Shipbuilding, and fire safety is something we regularly train for,” the spokesperson said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.