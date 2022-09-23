CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A barge in the process of being dismantled in Chesapeake was evacuated Friday morning after a small fire broke out.

It happened just before 7 a.m., a Chesapeake Fire Department spokesperson said. The barge was at 1400 Precon Drive, off Bainbridge Blvd.

Materials being cut caught on fire, creating a small fire that filled a room with smoke.

The fire department says the fire was extinguished quickly and marked under control at 7:17 a.m.

No injuries were reported and it was determined to be accidental.