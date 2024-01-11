VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach woman accused of killing her husband in July 2023 saw her charges certified to a grand jury Thursday.

Christina Wang appeared in court for a preliminary hearing but did not testify. She’s facing one count of second-degree murder and one count of use of a firearm in commission of a felony in the death of her husband, Calvin Wang.

The court heard testimony from the investigating detective, who said she interviewed Christina Wang two days after the incident.

She said Wang was cooperative and forthright when interrogated, and told police that she had gotten into an argument with her estranged husband on the evening of July 15 about him having a dating app profile.

The two had been going through a divorce process after Calvin Wang found that she had cheated on him in May 2022.

According to the detective, Christina Wang said she hit Calvin Wang, and he responded by telling her to get out of the house. She responded by pulling out a gun and firing it once into Calvin Wang’s torso. She then stood over him as he gasped and shot him in the head.

In the interrogation, Christina Wang said she then intended to kill herself, that she’d never intended to shoot or kill him, and that “she snapped.”

The medical examiner’s report notes that both of the gunshot wounds Calvin Wang suffered were fatal.

The judge ultimately found probable cause. If a grand jury chooses to indict her, she’ll be back in court for a hearing Feb. 28.