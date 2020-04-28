Bald eagle humanely euthanized after being hit by plane at ORF

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A bald eagle, believed to be a two-year-old male, was humanely euthanized after suffering an injury when it was struck by an airplane at Norfolk International Airport on April 25.

The Wildlife Center of Virginia said in a news release that the airport fire department was able to capture the eagle after it was struck and take it to a wildlife rehabilitator.

The eagle was later transported to the Wildlife Center of Virginia for further examination. A doctor examined the eagle and found a serious open fracture on the right elbow of the bird. Due to the severity and location of the injury, surgical repair was not possible.

The eagle was humanely euthanized on April 26.

