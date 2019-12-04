Bado the K9 is the newest member of the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office

YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — Say hi to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office’s newest member, Bado!

The 16-month-old Belgian Malinois reported for his first day of work on November 13, the sheriff’s office announced Tuesday on Facebook.

Bado (pronounced Baa-doe) comes from Tarheel Canine in North Carolina, where deputies found their other K9, Saber, in 2018.

“Our K-9 Saber’s success has been so great and there has been a high demand for him so we have added Bado as another resource to help with this demand. In most cases, time is of the essence and having access to another K-9 can help cut this response time down significantly.”

After deputies picked Bado in May, he started daily training for five months before being introduced to his handler, Deputy Kyle Graham.

Graham went down to North Carolina in October and spent four weeks with Bado to get him ready for his first day.

The sheriff’s office says a local business owner has already offered to donate a bulletproof vest for Bado.