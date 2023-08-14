NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton and Peninsula health districts are holding vaccination events to get kids ready for school.

The Hampton Health District will have vaccinations at its 3130 Victoria Blvd. location on August 16, 17, 24, 28, 29 and 30. Those events are walk-in only and for up to 75 people a day. The windows are from 8-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m.

There’s also a vaccination walk-in only event on August 25 (for the first 85 clients) from 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m.

The Peninsula Health District is holding similar walk-in events at its 416 J. Clyde Morris Blvd. location on August 14, 15, 18, 21, 22, 28 and 29 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (first 75 clients).

There’s also an event on August 25 (first 85 clients) from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Parents/guardians need to bring a photo ID and their children’s insurance card if they have one, as well their child’s vaccination record.

For more information call the Hampton Health District at 757-728-2162 or the Peninsula Health District at 757-594-7410.