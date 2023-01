Atticus Moyer was the first baby born at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital at 2:07 a.m. Sunday.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Two babies were born at two different Sentara hospitals in Hampton Roads to greet the new year.

The first baby born in a Sentara hospital this morning was born just before 1 a.m. at Sentara Leigh Hospital.

The next baby born at a Sentara hospital came at 2:07 a.m., as Atticus Moyer, a boy, was born to parents Diana and Steven Moyer.

Diana and Atticus Moyer (Photo -Moyer family/Sentara Healthcare) Diana and Atticus Moyer (Photo – Moyer family/Sentara Healthcare)

Steven Moyer is currently deployed with the USS Leyte Gulf.