Authorities: Woman wanted on felony drug charges may be in Williamsburg

Undated image of Jessica Anne Billups provided by the King & Queen County Sheriff’s Office.

KING AND QUEEN COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A woman who was is facing five felony drug indictments out of King & Queen County could be in Williamsburg.

The county’s sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post Jessica Anne Billups may be driving a white 2002 Cadillac SUV with large chrome wheels and a Virginia license plate of URT-1226.

The post said Billups may also be driving a grey 2003 four-door Toyota with a Virginia license plate of UUM-8498.

Billups could also be in the Richmond or Middlesex areas.

The post did not disclose the circumstances of the charges.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the King and Queen County Sheriff’s Office at 804-785-7400 or Mattaponi Crime Solvers at 804-769-3000.