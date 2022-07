YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — Deputies are trying to identify a child found Monday morning wandering in Yorktown.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office shared a photo of the boy, who they say appears to be nonverbal.

He was found Monday morning in the 900 block of Dare Road, off Lakeside Drive not far from Dare Deli & Steamhouse.

The sheriff’s office said it had already checked with local schools to see if a child was missing, but had no luck.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.