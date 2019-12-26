Authorities on the lookout for missing Emporia man

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The Greensville County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for missing 34-year-old Cedric Mabrey of Emporia.

Mabrey was last seen walking up Highway 301 in Jarratt Virginia located in Sussex County, according to authorities.

He was picked up by a family member and dropped off at Blimpies in Jarratt just a few miles down the road on Blue Star Highway on December 19, 2019.

Mabrey was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

He is described as a black male, 5 feet-8 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds. Mabrey has Brown Eyes and Black Hair with a close haircut and beard.

Authorities say Mabrey suffers from schizophrenia in which he needs medications for on a daily basis.

At 10:20 p.m. Christmas night, authorities in Greenville received information from the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office that he was picked up by their agency around 4:00 a.m.

Mabrey was dropped off at the Walmart on Parham & Brook Road in Richmond.

His clothing description was the same and his whereabouts remain unknown at this time.

The Sheriff’s Office asks if you have seen Mabrey or know his whereabouts, contact Deputy J. L. Pair of the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 348-4200.

