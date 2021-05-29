Authorities looking for missing Petersburg woman

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Greensville County Sheriff’s Office is looking for assistance in locating a woman missing since last Saturday.

According to deputies, Tayshanicka O. Harrison, 42, she was last seen in the area of E. Washington St. in Petersburg.

She was wearing a white Von Dutch jacket with a blue graphic T-shirt, white jogger pants, white Nike Air Max’s and blue sunglasses.

Authorities believe she might have taken a bus to Newport News or Norfolk.

Contact the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office (434) 348-4200 if you have any information that would help located this missing individual.

