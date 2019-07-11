Authorities: Burglary suspect pointed gun toward deputy during arrest

WEST POINT, Va. (WAVY) — Deputies in New Kent County say a burglary suspect pointed a gun at them during his arrest earlier this week.

The county’s sheriff’s office issued a news release Thursday that said 32-year-old Issac Alim Newman tried to force his way into a home in West Point Tuesday night.

Deputies responded to the 7800 block of Plum Point Road around 11 p.m. They were able to track down Newman in a car near the victim’s house, the release said.

During the arrest, Newman was tased after he allegedly became combative and pointed a gun in a deputy’s direction.

Newman faces a string of charges in connection to the incident: burglary in the nighttime, assault/battery on a law enforcement officer, assault and battery, obstruction of justice, possession of a concealed weapon and public intoxication.