ATV operator killed in York County accident

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office responded to a deadly accident involving an ATV Monday.

The accident happened on private property in the 1600 block of Hornsbyville Road.

The Sheriff’s Office and York County Fire and Life Safety arrived on scene around 11:15 a.m. and located the operator of the ATV, who was already deceased.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the accident. There were no other vehicles involved.

The Sheriff’s Office confirmed the victim is a male, but has not released his age or name.

