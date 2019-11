HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A residential fire on Tail Street in Hampton left at least two people displaced on Saturday.

Dispatchers said the call came around 5 p.m.

Fire officials said two occupants were home at the time of the fire.

They said all occupants of the home are being assisted by the local Red Cross.

No injuries were reported.

The fire remains under investigation at this time but does not appear to be suspicious.

