Gov. Cooper announces accelerated timeline for COVID-19 vaccine eligibility in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) – Gov. Roy Cooper announced Thursday that North Carolina will move to open the COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to the rest of Group 4 beginning March 31. This includes essential workers in hospitality and retail, chemical and pharmaceutical facilities, construction, housing and real estate and other essential sectors.

This is an accelerated timeline.

On April 7, the state will open eligibility to Group 5, which means all adults will be eligible for the vaccine at that point.

“We’ve been faster and have gotten more supply than we had anticipated, and that’s fantastic,” Cooper said.

The vaccine is our path to recovery. It's the road to normalcy. The pandemic isn't over. We need to keep up our guard, wear our masks & act responsibly. That'll save lives & spark the economy. We're close to getting where we want to be, let’s stay the course and get there faster. — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) March 25, 2021

Gov. Cooper, along with the Coronavirus Task Force, announced the accelerated timeline during a Thursday afternoon live briefing.

The state expects to have enough vaccine for anyone who wants one within the next couple months. When that happens, Cooper said, “each of us is going to have to talk with our friends and family who are hesitating about getting vaccinated and convince them to do it.”

I’m also grateful for North Carolinians who are taking this seriously and getting the shot when it’s their time. I’m encouraged that North Carolina will be able to open eligibility to all adults well ahead of the President’s May 1 goal. — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) March 25, 2021

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,112 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, which is the highest single day case count since March 4 (2,502).

Another 93 deaths were reported on March 25, but NCDHHS said that the total includes 68 from June 1, 2020, to March 8, 2021 that were identified by the Wake County Public Health Department after a review of vital records data. Only 25 were actually reported over the past 24 hours.

The daily percent positive has dropped to 4.2 percent based on the latest data. It had been creeping up lately, reaching 6.1 percent yesterday.

There are currently 945 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in North Carolina, which is a drop of 36 from Wednesday.

** NOTE: Tableau, which hosts the NC COVID-19 dashboard data is currently experiencing outages, so the individual county case updates and other data is not available at this time.