NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police have issued a critically missing adult “Ashanti” Alert for a Newport News man reported missing.

James Philip Allen, 41, was last seen on August 13 around 5:30 a.m. in the 7500 block of River Road in Newport News. That’s near 75th Street and the James River Bridge.

State police issued the Ashanti Alert on Monday on behalf of the Newport News Police Department.

Police say his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety, but haven’t shared additional information related to why he may have disappeared.

Allen is 5 feet 10 inches tall and 165 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call 757-247-2500 or 911.