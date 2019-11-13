Artist brings community-painted flower mural to ViBe Creative District

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Winter may be setting in, but some new flowers have sprouted in the ViBe Creative District.

The Ten Thousand Flowers Project made a pit stop in Virginia Beach Wednesday to paint a mural of stylized flowers with the help of the local community.

The artist, Tim Gibson, is traveling around the county to all 50 states to paint the flowers, using dozens of volunteers to help him in his mission.

Gibson started the project in Pennsylvania in summer 2018. According to the project website, Gibson sketches the mural on each wall then guides volunteers to fill in the mural’s colors.

He will follow behind the volunteers and give the mural special details, touch-ups and finishing touches.

“The artwork is intentionally simplistic, allowing anyone (the artistically inclined and the not so artistically inclined) to participate in the creation of the mural,” the project website reads.

