VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police arrested Nathan Lamar Thompson on Sept. 19 in Virginia Beach in connection to a homicide that occurred in Chesapeake in September 2021.

On Sept. 8, 2021, officers got the call for gunshots heard in the 1300 block of Pacels Way around 10:20 p.m. When they got to the scene, they found a man dead in the roadway with a gunshot wound. The victim was 18-year-old Maurice Wilson.

Nathan Lamar Thompson. Courtesy: Chesapeake Police Department

This incident is an ongoing invesitgation.