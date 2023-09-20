VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police arrested Nathan Lamar Thompson on Sept. 19 in Virginia Beach in connection to a homicide that occurred in Chesapeake in September 2021.
On Sept. 8, 2021, officers got the call for gunshots heard in the 1300 block of Pacels Way around 10:20 p.m. When they got to the scene, they found a man dead in the roadway with a gunshot wound. The victim was 18-year-old Maurice Wilson.
This incident is an ongoing invesitgation.
If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.