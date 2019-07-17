Armed Services YMCA of Hampton Roads’ 19th Mud Run is August 10

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Armed Services YMCA of Hampton Roads continues their mission to support local military families with its 19th annual Mud Run, coming up on Saturday, August 10.

The Armed Services YMCA offers several programs and services specifically designed for military service members and their families. The private non-profit helps young enlisted families with the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard. It provides an environment where the service member can focus on their mission while their family is armed with vital resources on the home front.

Laura Baxster, the executive director of the armed services YMCA of Hampton Roads, said the event is fun and for a good cause.

“We created this mud run to be our one and only fundraiser to help with all the expenses associated for our programs,” Baxster said. “It’s a family event and everyone that runs the race, absolutely loves it.”

Jim Cone is the co-owner of Brix Fitness and says he’s run the race for the last 17 years.

“To me, this is one of the most fun runs I’ve ever done. It’s very challenging, there’s a lot of sand,” said Cone. “It does feel good that the money is staying local.”

You can register for the run at this link: https://www.asymca.org/asymca-hampton-roads-mud-run