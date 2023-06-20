HAMPTON ROADS (WAVY) — School is out for the summer and that means some children may not have access to meals and snacks. The USDA’s Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) is designed to address this issue.

According to the website, “the SFSP is a federally funded, state-administered program that reimburses providers who serve free, nutritious meals and snacks to children and teens in low-income areas when school is not in session.”

The program is open to children up to age 18. However, persons over the age of 18 with disabilities and participate in school programs for people with mental or physical disabilities are eligible.

Summer Food Service Program sites are located throughout the Seven Cities.

Click here to find a site near you or text “Summer Meals” to 914-342-7744. You can also call 1-866-348-6479 for more information.