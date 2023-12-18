NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News’ next city manager is a familiar face.

Alan Archer, who’s been serving as acting city manager after city council opted to part ways with former city manager Cindy Rohlf this summer, will take the role in a permanent capacity.

He was officially appointed during a special meeting held Monday, ending a months-long, nationwide search.

“Alan has proven himself to be a thoughtful leader showing concern for the community and city staff,” said Mayor Phillip Jones. “Our shared commitment to the well-being and prosperity of our community remains steadfast. We are confident in Alan’s leadership ability as we continue to build a city that thrives and moves forward.”

Archer has been with Newport News since 2006, when he was hired as assistant city manager. Before that he held several governmental roles in Petersburg and Hopewell, including city manager and director of human resources.

“I appreciate the confidence that City Council has shown in me and I am honored to accept the position of City Manager. Newport News has been my home for seventeen years and this is an exciting opportunity to serve a vibrant and diverse community. The privilege of leading this organization fills me with great resolve and I am deeply committed to pursuing City Council’s strategic priorities and the success of our community.”