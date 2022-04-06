NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority will soon be accepting applications for their rental assistance program.

Applications for the Housing Choice Voucher program will open at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 12 and will close at 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 14. Those interested can apply online.

The program provides rental assistance to extremely low-income and very-low-income families in Norfolk.

Applicants for the waitlist may qualify at 50% of the Area Median Income (AMI), and current residents of an Assisted Housing Community may qualify for up to 80% of the AMI.

Here are the maximum income limits of AMI:

The program is also accepting applications for people with a disability.

For more information, call (757) 624-8615.