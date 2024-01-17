VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach business owners can once again apply for a matching grant of up to $10,000 to help to spruce up their properties.

The Façade Improvement Grant (FIG) program administered through the Virginia Beach Department of Economic Development is now in its fourth year. So far, the Virginia Beach Development Authority says it’s awarded $273,680 in grants to 39 small businesses for improvements.

In turn, those 39 businesses went on to invest $1.4 million overall, the VBDA says.

“The response to the program has been overwhelmingly positive and has resulted in a noticeable enhancement of the attractiveness and marketability of our commercial and industrial corridors,” said Lisa Murphy, Chair of the VBDA. “We encourage all eligible businesses and property owners to take advantage of this opportunity, which will enable them to enhance the appearance of their buildings and properties in a manner that contributes to the overall vitality of our City.”

The VBDA says the grant money can go toward a variety of improvements, including paint, fencing, parking improvements, security lighting and more.

To be eligible, business must licensed with the city and have 50 or fewer employees, must be up-to-date on taxes and fees in the city and be zoned for commercial or industrial use.

To read more and apply, visit www.yesvirginiabeach.com/fig.