NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are investigating an apparent attempted murder-suicide case on Suburban Arch, off Tidewater Drive and Thole Street.
Police were called at 12:40 p.m. to the home in the 7000 block of Suburban Arch.
A man was pronounced dead at the scene and a woman was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
There are no other details at this time from police, but they said they were not looking for suspects.
Neighbors said they heard about 2 to 3 shots this afternoon.
“This is unbelievable,” a neighbor told WAVY’s Kiahnna Patterson, who learned the woman was recently diagnosed with a terminal illness.
