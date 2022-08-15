Norfolk police investigate an apparent attempted murder-suicide on Suburban Arch on August 15, 2022 (WAVY/Corby Slaughter)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are investigating an apparent attempted murder-suicide case on Suburban Arch, off Tidewater Drive and Thole Street.

Police were called at 12:40 p.m. to the home in the 7000 block of Suburban Arch.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene and a woman was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

There are no other details at this time from police, but they said they were not looking for suspects.

Neighbors said they heard about 2 to 3 shots this afternoon.

“This is unbelievable,” a neighbor told WAVY’s Kiahnna Patterson, who learned the woman was recently diagnosed with a terminal illness.

WAVY is working to learn more. Check back for updates on this breaking news.