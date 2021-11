NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Crews are trying to figure out what started a fire at an apartment on Restmere Road in the Wards Corner area of Norfolk early Tuesday morning.

It started around 5:30 a.m. in the 7700 block between Birmingham Avenue and Timothy Avenue and crews had the fire under control as of 6:20 a.m.

Video from the scene shows the fire was on the first and second floor.

No injuries were reported.

