HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — An apartment building was significantly damaged in a fire Wednesday morning on Manilla Circle near the Buckroe area of Hampton.

Firefighters say they responded around 8 a.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the building. They say no injuries were reported and the residents were not home at the time.



Firefighters work a fire at an apartment fire on Manilla Circle in Hampton on Sept. 13, 2023 (Courtesy of Hampton Fire)

Photos from the scene shared by Hampton Fire shows heavy damage to the rear of the building.

The cause of the fire has not been released at this time.