CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A few Hampton Roads schools have received more anonymous bomb threats on Tuesday, a day after threats to numerous schools that led to some canceling classes.

The threats have all been unfounded and appear to have a familiar pattern. They’ve come via an anonymous caller, but it’s unknown if it’s different people or the same person/group behind the calls.

Tuesday’s threats have led to at least one early dismissal, at I.C. Norcom in Portsmouth. Buses were set to leave there at 10:45 a.m.

Deep Creek High School in Chesapeake, which closed early in the day Monday after getting a threatening call, received a third bomb threat in the past week on Tuesday. It was actually the third in as many school days.

Deep Creek’s came in before the school day began, Deep Creek Principal Brian Haughinberry said in a message to parents. The building was evacuated as a precaution and swept by authorities before the school continued with their regular instructional day, Haughinberry says.

While it’s unclear exactly where the calls are coming from, and why, school officials and local authorities are warning students about the consequences.

“Please know that even though this was deemed as a non-credible threat, this is still being investigated by the FBI and local law enforcement,” Haughinberry said. “Parents, we are asking for your help in talking with your students about the serious nature of making threats. Please know that Chesapeake Public Schools does not tolerate threats or acts of violence and will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law anyone connected with making threats regarding the safety of our schools.”

This weeks’ threats may be part of a larger campaign of anonymous hoax bomb threats targeting schools nationwide. Read more in our coverage from Monday.

WAVY’s Regina Mobley will have more on the threats coming up later today.