Anonymous call leads to discovery of firearms near Franklin playground

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — An anonymous call may have prevented a shooting incident over the weekend in Franklin, police say.

According to the Franklin Police Department, they received a call from an anonymous citizen informing them of “several suspicious subjects” surrounding the playground at the Old Town Apartments on Bruce Street just after 11 p.m. Sunday.

When they got to the scene, officers reported encountering several subjects who matched the description the caller made, however, the subjects did not appear to be carrying the reported weapons.

After the subjects left the area, officers conducted a check of the area and discovered the weapons lying on the ground away from the area they initially encountered the individuals.

Officials say the incident is still under investigation. In a release, authorities thanked the anonymous caller who they say may have prevented a shooting.