PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) December 16, 2022 – A familiar face on WAVY News 10 will now be a

permanent fixture on the longest running local morning news program in Hampton

Roads.

WAVY-TV 10 and WVBT FOX43 is pleased to announce that Aesia Toliver will be the new morning anchor weekdays on WAVY News 10 Today from 4:30 to 7 a.m.

She joins Katie Collett on the anchor desk, along with Super Doppler 10 Meteorologist

Jeremy Wheeler, and 10 Time Saver Traffic Reporter Madison Pearman. Aesia will also

be seen weekdays anchoring WAVY News 10 Midday.

WAVY-TV 10 News Director Sarah Zak said, “Aesia is an award-winning journalist with

endless energy. She’s exactly the kind of person you want to help you start your day.

Behind the scenes, she is constantly digging for new information and building

connections within our community to make sure we have the perspective that matters.”

Aesia was born and raised in Palmyra, Virginia and graduated from Ohio University’s

E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. She joined WAVY-TV 10 in 2018 as a multimedia

journalist and was soon promoted to anchor the weekend edition of WAVY News 10

Today. Most recently, she anchored WAVY News 10 Today at 7 a.m. on FOX43.

“I’m honored to have this great opportunity to continue meaningful work alongside my

WAVY family,” said Aesia. “I wouldn’t be where I am today without the mentorship of

my colleagues and guidance of management. I’ve dreamed of this moment since I was

15 years old. I’m excited to be able to continue telling the stories of the people within

the Hampton Roads community.”

WAVY-TV 10 and WVBT FOX43 Vice President and General Manager Carol Ward added,

“The best news anchors are always focused on the community. Whether Aesia is waking

you up from the anchor desk, on the scene of breaking news or celebrating the good in

our neighborhoods, you can see the commitment she brings to every story. We’re so

fortunate to have such a talented journalist on the anchor desk.”

Aesia Toliver will begin her new role effective immediately.