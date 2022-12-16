PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) December 16, 2022 – A familiar face on WAVY News 10 will now be a
permanent fixture on the longest running local morning news program in Hampton
Roads.
WAVY-TV 10 and WVBT FOX43 is pleased to announce that Aesia Toliver will be the new morning anchor weekdays on WAVY News 10 Today from 4:30 to 7 a.m.
She joins Katie Collett on the anchor desk, along with Super Doppler 10 Meteorologist
Jeremy Wheeler, and 10 Time Saver Traffic Reporter Madison Pearman. Aesia will also
be seen weekdays anchoring WAVY News 10 Midday.
WAVY-TV 10 News Director Sarah Zak said, “Aesia is an award-winning journalist with
endless energy. She’s exactly the kind of person you want to help you start your day.
Behind the scenes, she is constantly digging for new information and building
connections within our community to make sure we have the perspective that matters.”
Aesia was born and raised in Palmyra, Virginia and graduated from Ohio University’s
E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. She joined WAVY-TV 10 in 2018 as a multimedia
journalist and was soon promoted to anchor the weekend edition of WAVY News 10
Today. Most recently, she anchored WAVY News 10 Today at 7 a.m. on FOX43.
“I’m honored to have this great opportunity to continue meaningful work alongside my
WAVY family,” said Aesia. “I wouldn’t be where I am today without the mentorship of
my colleagues and guidance of management. I’ve dreamed of this moment since I was
15 years old. I’m excited to be able to continue telling the stories of the people within
the Hampton Roads community.”
WAVY-TV 10 and WVBT FOX43 Vice President and General Manager Carol Ward added,
“The best news anchors are always focused on the community. Whether Aesia is waking
you up from the anchor desk, on the scene of breaking news or celebrating the good in
our neighborhoods, you can see the commitment she brings to every story. We’re so
fortunate to have such a talented journalist on the anchor desk.”
Aesia Toliver will begin her new role effective immediately.