‘An act of kindness’: Norfolk officer seen pushing man in wheelchair

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk police officer is getting a lot of praise for his kindness after being captured on camera helping a disabled resident.

In a photo posted on Twitter Sunday afternoon, Norfolk Police Officer E. Hoyt could be seen pushing a man in a wheelchair along the sidewalk.

Norfolk Police praised praised Officer Hoyt for showing an act of kindness “even when no one is watching.”

According to to the post, the heartwarming photo was captured by a citizen and shared it with Norfolk Police Department Chief L.D. Boone to pass along.