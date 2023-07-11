WASHINGTON (WAVY) – An Amtrak train that originated from Norfolk derailed at Union Station in DC Tuesday morning.

The incident is impacting service in Amtrak’s Northeast region.

DC Fire and EMS confirmed the derailment occurred at 9:31 a.m. inside the tunnel at the entrance to the station. Two cars derailed, but remained upright.

EMS evaluated one of the passengers on board and an Amtrak employee was taken to the hospital for a “minor medical condition.” There were no other injuries reported.

Amtrak derailment at Union Station, July 11, 2023. (Photo courtesy: DC Fire and EMS) Amtrak derailment at Union Station, July 11, 2023. (Photo courtesy: DC Fire and EMS) Amtrak derailment at Union Station, July 11, 2023. (Photo courtesy: DC Fire and EMS) Amtrak derailment at Union Station, July 11, 2023. (Photo courtesy: DC Fire and EMS) Amtrak derailment at Union Station, July 11, 2023. (Photo courtesy: DC Fire and EMS) Amtrak derailment at Union Station, July 11, 2023. (Photo courtesy: DC Fire and EMS)

Passengers were offloaded at L’Enfant Plaza station and taken to a nearby hotel, officials said.

Investigators are calling the incident minor in nature. It involved the train that left Norfolk at 6:15 a.m. Tuesday.

According to WAVY’s Nexstar sister station in DC, Kimberly Woods, a spokeswoman for Amtrak, said the train was coming through the tunnel at a low speed at the time the derailment took place. A wheel or wheels slipped of the tracks. Woods said service to D.C. and south may be affected into the afternoon.

Amtrak Northeast tweeted that Train 141 and Train 94 are canceled between Washington and Richmond.

An update from Amtrak at 1:17 p.m. announced that Train 176 and Train 171 are canceled between Manassas and Washington.

Several other train routes are experiencing delays.

As of 1:15 pm ET, due to a disabled train blocking the tracks in the area, Train 176 and Train 171 are canceled between Manassas (MSS) and Washington (WAS). For traveling assistance, please call or text 1-800-USA-RAIL. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) July 11, 2023

For traveling assistance, call or text 1-800-USA-RAIL.