NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Amid a social media threat, the football game between Menchville and Heritage high schools at Todd Stadium in Newport News Thursday was moved up two hours to a 5 p.m. start.

Newport News Public Schools announced the time change for the game Wednesday, but did not offer a reason for it. The game had originally been on the schedule for 7 p.m. Thursday.

WAVY-TV 10 has received messages that include a screenshot referencing the game, which said “The shooting of TEENAGERS was gang related. 1 from Menchville and 1 from Heritage. It’s been ongoing for a while. There is a Menchville and Heritage football game tomorrow and word is that it will trickle over into this game so do not go and make sure anyone you know doesn’t go.”

The message appears to reference a recent shooting in Newport News in which two teens were shot and killed.

A spokesperson with the Newport News Police Department said they were aware of social media posts talking about a threat.

“Our officers are aware of these posts and are investigating,” the spokesperson said.

For football games at Todd Stadium, there is a minimum of 15 school security officers, at least 6 Newport News Police officers and an NNPD commander, and when available, a pair of sheriff’s deputies at every football game at the facility. Metal detectors are used to search bags at the facility.