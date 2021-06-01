American Red Cross and American Cancer Society team up to encourage people to ‘Give Blood to Give Time’

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – As the summer season approaches, the American Red Cross sees a decrease in blood donations, but the need for those donations never goes away.

That’s why the organization is teaming up with the American Cancer Society for a new push to “Give Blood to Give Time.”

Most people think of blood donations as helping others after something like an accident or medical emergency, but blood transfusions are just as important for people undergoing cancer treatments.

The two groups hope to raise awareness about how blood and plasma donations help cancer patients and they hope that will increase donations.

In addition to the decrease in donations as summer approaches, the loosening of COVID-19 restrictions means more things for people to do, which they worry will mean less people filling chairs at blood drives.

“At the end of the day, this is about saving lives,” said Jonathan McNamara, Red Cross Regional Communications Director. “We’ve all been touched by cancer in some way in our lives, whether it was an individual battle or a family member, a coworker, and why this is so important from the aspect of donating blood is that any cancer patients as part of their treatment, need to receive platelets.”

So how can you help?

McNamara says people can help in four ways — donating blood, sharing ways to help on social media, hosting a blood drive, and volunteering with the organization.

Here are some upcoming blood drives in Hampton Roads. Click here to schedule your appointment.

Chesapeake – June 11

The Chesapeake Fire Department “Mayor’s Cup” blood drive is coming up on Friday, June 11. It’s being held at the Great Bridge Community Center at 212 Holt Drive from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Everyone who donates blood will be entered into drawings to win prizes!

Hampton – June 3 & June 23

The City of Hampton and the American Red Cross are sponsoring the Mayor’s Cup Blood Drive on Thursday, June 3, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. in the lobby of City Hall, and on Wednesday, June 23, from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Ruppert Sargent Building. Please visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter code: HamptonCity to schedule an appointment.

Norfolk – Various dates

City of Norfolk

Waterside District, 333 Waterside Drive, Norfolk, VA

Wednesday, June 2, 2021

Tuesday, June 8, 2021

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

** When you donate blood at either of these blood drives, you’ll receive a free Norfolk Tides ticket to use in September.

Sponsor Code: NorfolkCity

Effingham Street Family YMCA

1013 Effingham St, Portsmouth, VA

Sunday, June 13, 2021

10:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Sponsor Code: YMCASHR

Amazon is also thanking donors June 14-30 with a $5 gift card by email. See rcblood.org/together for details.

