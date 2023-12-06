BLOXOM, Va. (WAVY) —The Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse have issued an Amber Alert on behalf of the Bloxom Town Police for a child abduction that took place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Yuli Sanun Godines

Police believe the child, Yuli Sanun Godines, 17, is in extreme danger and was last seen at her cousin’s house located on Shoremain Drive in Bloxom on Virginia’s Eastern Shore.

Godines is a Hispanic girl with brown hair, black eyes and is 5-foot-4 and 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red jacket and purple sweatpants.

Police believe she was abducted by a Hispanic female, Yantza Agular, age unknown. There is no further description of Agular, who was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and blue jeans.

They may be in a white 2018 Jeep Renegade with the North Carolina plate JFC-5143, traveling south, possibly to North Carolina.

For more information, contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at 757/787-1131, or visit vsp.virginia.gov/active-alerts