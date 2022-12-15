HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – In this season of giving, Amazon donated 200 cribs and $10,000 to the Children’s Health Investment Program (CHIP) of South Hampton Roads Thursday.

The mission of CHIP is to combat infant mortality in the Hampton Roads area. Amazon’s donation will help assist in that goal by providing cribs for safe sleep, as well as monetary funds to support CHIP’s Sleeptight program.

The Sleeptight program has been in the Hampton Roads community for more than ten years and serves to provide safe sleep education and cribs to parents in need, at no cost. As one of the Commonwealth communities with high infant mortality rates, CHIP is motivated to provide support, education, and resources to combat the unsafe sleep.

Unsafe sleeping is the top cause of death for children from one week to one year of age.

Employees from Amazon’s Norfolk Delivery Station delivered 200 cribs and donated $10,000 to the Children’s Health Investment Program (CHIP) of South Hampton Roads. (Photo provided by Amazon)

Employees from Amazon’s Norfolk Delivery Station delivered 200 cribs and donated $10,000 to the Children’s Health Investment Program (CHIP) of South Hampton Roads. (Photo provided by Amazon)

Employees from Amazon’s Norfolk Delivery Station delivered 200 cribs and donated $10,000 to the Children’s Health Investment Program (CHIP) of South Hampton Roads. (Photo provided by Amazon)

Employees from Amazon’s Norfolk Delivery Station delivered 200 cribs and donated $10,000 to the Children’s Health Investment Program (CHIP) of South Hampton Roads. (Photo provided by Amazon)

Employees from Amazon’s Norfolk Delivery Station delivered 200 cribs and donated $10,000 to the Children’s Health Investment Program (CHIP) of South Hampton Roads. (Photo provided by Amazon)

Employees from Amazon’s Norfolk Delivery Station delivered 200 cribs and donated $10,000 to the Children’s Health Investment Program (CHIP) of South Hampton Roads. (Photo provided by Amazon)

Employees from Amazon’s Norfolk Delivery Station delivered 200 cribs and donated $10,000 to the Children’s Health Investment Program (CHIP) of South Hampton Roads. (Photo provided by Amazon)

Employees from Amazon’s Norfolk Delivery Station delivered 200 cribs and donated $10,000 to the Children’s Health Investment Program (CHIP) of South Hampton Roads. (Photo provided by Amazon)

Learn more about CHIP, at this link.