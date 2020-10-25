Altercation breaks out at large event inside Franklin bowling alley, leads to shots fired in parking lot

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Franklin Police say an altercation occurred at a large event inside a bowling alley that ended up spilling into the parking lot where multiple shots were fired.

Just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, police officers were at the Franklin Bowling Center where there was an “estimated crowd of over 200 people.” Franklin Police say officers were there to locate a “wanted subject.”

Police say while they were transporting the subject to headquarters, a report of multiple shots being fired at the bowling alley was received.

The investigation revealed that an altercation happened inside the bowling facility and the crowd ended up in the parking lot. Police say that multiple shots were fired in the parking lot from numerous locations. As officers arrived on the scene, the individuals fled.

No reports of injuries have been received, however, there was minor property damage discovered during the investigation.

Franklin police were assisted by the Virginia State Police, Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office, and Southampton County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident is under investigation. If anyone has information related to this event, contact the Franklin Police at 757-562-8575 or Franklin Crime Solvers at 757-562-8599 where you can remain anonymous.

